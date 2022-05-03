Shooting incident: Detectives record statements at MP Sankok's home

Detectives are currently at the home of nominated MP David ole Sankok at Ewuaso Ng'iro in Narok County to record statements over Monday evening incident where his 15-year-old son allegedly shot himself dead in his room using the lawmaker's shot gun.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigators are led by Narok DCI Director Mr Mwenda Ethaiba.

The detectives are now recording statements from workers at Mr Sankok's Osim Country Lodge which is barely 100 metres from his residence.

According to area Sub-County Police Commander Isaac Ogembo, the incident happened at 3:30pm on Monday.

"It was reported that a juvenile aged 15 years and a son to nominated MP David Sankok had shot himself using the gun belonging to his father," said the sub-county police boss on Sunday.