Kajiado North MP aspirant Sankok Teeka to vie as independent

Businessman Sankok Teeka, an aspirant for the Kajiado North Parliamentary seat, has decided to vie for the seat as an independent candidate after accusing Jubilee deputy party leader Peter Mositet of interfering with the party's nomination process.

The former senator has been accused of fronting Mr Parsimei Gitau for the Kajiado North parliamentary seat currently held by Mr Joseph Manje who will not be defending his seat.

Mr Gitau, a close relative of Mr Mositet, has been the municipality manager in Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku’s administration.

"After our pleas for the party to carry out nomination to establish the strongest candidate have fallen on deaf ears, I have decided to go independent in order to give Kajiado North residents their right to choose the leader they want," Mr Teeka said in a statement.

He expressed confidence of clinching the seat on August 9 polls.

The aspirant's move comes hot on the heels of a scathing statement by Mr Lenku who accused Mr Mositet of fronting weak candidates including those who "didn't resign from the county before vying as required by law."

Mr Lenku said: "You rocked Jubilee until we left. Don't think we shall allow you to rock Azimio."