MP Sankok's son shoots himself dead, say police

Nominated MP David ole Sankok's teenage son has died in a shooting incident under unclear circumstances. Sources told the Nation that the incident happened on Monday at the MP’s Narok home. Police officers who responded to a distress call from the home said that Memusi Sankok, 15, the second-born child of the MP, shot himself with a gun.

According to area Sub-County Police Commander Isaac Ogembo, the incident happened at 3:30pm.

"It was reported that a juvenile aged 15 years and a son to nominated MP David Sankok had shot himself using the gun belonging to his father," said the sub-county police boss.

Detectives from the Scene of Crime Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the home and found the body of the boy lying in a pool of blood with a gun beside it.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the bullet entered through the chin and exited through the top of the head.

"Officers are currently at the scene and processing. More information will follow," said Mr Ogembo.

By the time of going to press, the body of the minor was yet to be removed from the scene.