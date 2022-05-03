GSU officer shoots himself dead, injures two others

A police officer shot and wounded two of his colleagues before turning the gun on himself.

The officer at Chepchoina camp in Endebess Sub-county died immediately after shooting himself. His two colleagues were taken to hospital for treatment. during a General Service Unit (GSU) change over exercise.

Endebess police boss Salesioh Murithi said the motive of the shooting is unclear.

Benard Saitoti Salunya and Evans Kioko Muli were shot on the face while the perpetrator shot himself through the lower jaw and the bullet exited through the forehead killing him instantly.

According to the OCPD, there was no argument between the officers prior to the shooting.

However, he suspects that the officer had some issues that were disturbing his mind.

"We are yet to establish the motive behind the shooting. The injured officers have been rushed to Anderson Hospital-SUAM for treatment," he said.