Moi grandson Collins Kibet continues to defy court in child neglect case

Just where is former President Daniel arap Moi’s grandson Collins Kibet Moi?

Mr Kibet, accused of defying court orders to support his two children, has gone into hiding following a summons issued by the court.

Despite a warrant of arrest, he has managed to avoid appearing in court, prompting questions about his ability to evade legal consequences.

Since the court's ruling in June 2022, expenses for the children have totalled Sh2.2 million, a sum Mr Kibet's ex-wife Gladys Jeruto is seeking to recover.

However, with Mr Kibet absconding court and the mother unable to meet the financial demands of school fees and related expenses, the children remain at home, unable to attend school.

Ms Jeruto’s lawyer Steve Biko informed the court on Thursday that efforts to extend arrest orders have been hampered by difficulties in locating Mr Kibet. The warrant of arrest was issued on March 27 after Mr Kibet failed to honour summons for two months.

"These minors are still at home and their admission to Greensteds School has been suspended due to non-payment of fees. My client is the one who has been taking care of the children only that she is currently not in a position to raise the required fees for their education,” Mr Biko said.

In his application before court, the lawyer proposed that funds for the children's education be sourced from the estate of Mr Kibet's late father, Jonathan Toroitich, as they are beneficiaries.

Despite multiple attempts to serve Mr Kibet with court orders, including visits to various addresses including Kabarak in Nakuru, Kabi Moi in Eldama Ravine and Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi and failed phone calls, he has successfully evaded arrest for six weeks, jeopardising his children's education.

The contempt proceedings against Mr Kibet were initiated in January, with Principal Magistrate Benjamin Limo ordering him to assume full responsibility for the children's education, medical insurance and a portion of their entertainment expenses.

The decision followed Mr Kibet's abandonment of his children in 2012, leaving his co-parent to shoulder the burden of their upbringing. DNA testing was conducted during the trial to confirm paternity after Mr Kibet attempted to deny siring the children aged 14 and 12.

Despite ongoing legal proceedings, Mr Kibet's whereabouts remain unknown, prompting the magistrate to extend the arrest orders on Thursday directing police in Nakuru to enforce them.

The case will be mentioned on May 25 for further direction.