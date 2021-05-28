Moi grandson demands DNA test in Sh1m a month upkeep suit

The controversy surrounding a case in which a grandson of the late president, Daniel arap Moi, has been sued for allegedly neglecting his children has deepened after he asked for a DNA test.

Mr Collins Kibet Moi wants a paternity test conducted to determine if he is the biological father of two children aged nine and eleven.

His lawyer Ndegwa Kiarie revealed to a Nakuru court that Mr Moi wants the tests done before a case filed by his estranged wife, Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi, can be heard.

Ms Tagi, who filed the case in April, has alleged that Mr Moi neglected the children they sired and has failed to provide for their basic needs.

She is seeking Sh1 million monthly for the children's food, rent, education, entertainment and maintenance.

She told the court that they separated in 2012 after living together for four years in a union that was blessed with two children, a boy and a girl.

The court heard that she has single-handedly taken care of the children after her co-parent allegedly absconded his responsibilities.

Mr Kibet, however, insists on a DNA test first.

“We will be filing an application before court to have the paternity determined before this application is heard and determined,” said Mr Kiarie.

The lawyer further dismissed the claims that the case is urgent and asked why it has taken so long for Ms Tagi to bring the matter to court.

Ms Tagi, however, through her lawyer David Mongeri said she was ready for the test and dared the younger Moi to make the application.

"My client is not afraid of the test but we are concerned by his actions of wanting to delay the disposal of this matter by taking long before filing a formal application. I wonder why Mr Moi is making verbal threats in court instead of proceeding to make the application,” said Mr Mongeri.

The lawyer urged the court to speed up the matter since the children were suffering.

Ms Tagi alleged that her efforts to reach out to Mr Moi for assistance have been futile as he does not pick her calls or respond to messages. She told the court that he proceeded to block her thus making it impossible to reach him.

Ms Tagi is also a politician from Eldama Ravine Sub-county in Baringo. She unsuccessfully vied for the Koibatek Ward seat on a Kanu ticket in the 2017 general elections.