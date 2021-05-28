Moi grandson demands DNA test in Sh1m a month upkeep suit

Mr Collins Toroitich Moi

Mr Collins Toroitich Moi before a Nakuru court on July 27, 2016 on charges of stealing a mobile phone from a relative.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

The controversy surrounding a case in which a grandson of the late president, Daniel arap Moi, has been sued for allegedly neglecting his children has deepened after he asked for a DNA test.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Magoha defends scrapping of Education degree

  2. Kenya records 444 new Covid infections, 17 deaths

  3. Kung’u Muigai: Elders have last word on Mt Kenya politics

  4. DRC says previous report of fresh volcanic eruption is false alarm

  5. Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 4.8 million

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.