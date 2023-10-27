Ruto appoints Jubilee Deputy SG Joshua Kutuny Copyright Board chair

President William Ruto has appointed former Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) for a period of three years.

Through a gazette notice dated October 27, the President said the appointment takes effect immediately.

Kutuny was part of a clique of political leaders from the Kalenjin community who campaigned against President Ruto.

His political stand, which went against the grain, cost him his parliamentary seat which he attempted to defend on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Kutuny has landed the State job despite being in the opposition during the campaigns and attacking the President’s camp mercilessly.

He is also widely known for his term “niponke nisiponke” which he used any time when he was given the mic during the campaigns, a term that signified that he was about to hit the Kenya Kwanza side.

Last year, Kutuny led the Azimio campaigns in Rift Valley region together with other political leaders who opposed the then Deputy President's ambition for the top seat.

However, the ex-legislator crossed over and started supporting the President after the elections, at a time when cracks started emerging within the Jubilee Party.

At the same time, the President has also appointed former Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Sally Kosgei as the Chancellor of Taita Taveta University for a period of five, effective next month.

Gen (Rtd) Julius Waweru Karangi, who served as the Chief of Defence Forces of the Kenya Defence Forces from 2011 until 2015 has been appointed to be the Chancellor of Dedan Kimathi University of Technology for a period of five.

Last year, the President named Karangi as the new Chairperson of the National Council for Population and Development Board.