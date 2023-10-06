President Ruto woos Luo Nyanza with key State jobs

President William Ruto has made a raft of new appointments to State parastatals, in a gazette notice dated October 6, 2023.

Among the key appointments is that of Prof Collins Odote Oloo as the Chairperson of the Council of Legal Education for a period of three years to replace former Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai, who resigned on Wednesday.

In the same gazette notice, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u appointed former Kisumu Town West Olago Aluoch as the Chairperson of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) for a period of three years.

Janet Teyiaa and Masitsa Naomi Shiyonga have been appointed members of NG-CDF, for a period of three years, with effect from October 6, 2023.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Wafula Nakhumicha, has named Allyce Kureiya Esintelle to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Training College, for a period of three years after evoking the appointment of Hardlyne Lusui.

Former Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch. Mr Aluoch has been appointed the Chairperson of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF). Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The CS has also appointed Jawahira Hussein Haji to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority, for a period of three years.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, on his part, has appointed Francis Lesas to be a member of the Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council, for a period of three years.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also made several appointments at the Judicial Service Commission and also appointed magistrates to represent the High Court in succession matters in the areas of jurisdiction of their current court stations and future court stations.

At the same time, Koome has appointed magistrates to preside over cases involving children and the Small Courts Claim Court.

She also declared vacancies in the Office of Judge of the High Court of the Republic of Kenya.