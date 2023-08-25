Education CS Machogu appoints 13 new vice-chancellors

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed 13 vice-chancellors for universities that have been operating without substantive heads, ending speculation about the vacancies.

The appointments follow the retirement and expiration of contracts of the former VCs. Mr Machogu confirmed to the Nation that the appointments were made following the completion of interviews by the Public Service Commission (PSC) and consultations between his office and the relevant university councils.

Although the PSC advertised the positions in February, shortlisted candidates and conducted interviews, the results had never been announced.

There has been a push to amend the Universities Act to return the role of appointing VCs and DVCs to the university councils and the ministry.

This is one of the recommendations of the recently published report of the Presidential Working Group on Education Reforms.

The new VCs are Prof Barasa Lwagula (Alupe University), Prof Peter Ng'ang'a Muchiri (Dedan Kimathi University of Technology), Prof Joyce Jepkirui Agalo (Machakos University), Prof Dr Benedict Mwavu Mutua (Technical University of Kenya), Prof Peter K Muriungi (Tharaka University), Prof James HP Kahindi (Pwani University) and Prof Linus Muthuri Gitonga (Karatina University).

The others are Prof Dr Nathan Oyori Ogechi (Kisii University), Prof Eng Douglas Shitanda (South Eastern Kenya University), Prof Thomas Kimeli Cheruiyot (University of Eldoret), Prof Emily Achieng Akuno (Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology), Prof Charles O Omondi (Tom Mboya University) and Prof (Kabianga University).

The appointments follow that of Prof Henry Mutembei M'Ikiugu, who was appointed VC of Chuka University two months ago. Prof Ogechi's appointment was announced a week ago when President William Ruto was on a tour of Kisii County.

"We are organising a training workshop for the new VCs in two weeks' time. The training is to build their capacity in financial management as they will now be the accounting officers of the universities. They'll also be trained on how to work with councils, senates, teaching and non-teaching staff and students. Basically, people management skills and also procurement laws," Mr Machogu told the Nation.

He said the "necessary processes" had been followed and the appointment letters had been issued even though there was no gazette notification of the appointees.

In May, Machogu also appointed governing councils for 14 universities that had been operating without the highest decision-making bodies.

It is also widely expected that the salaries of VCs in public universities will be harmonised, following the recommendations of the PWPER, which also looked into the remuneration of top management in universities.

"The arbitrary review of salaries for top university management by councils has led to huge disparities in the salaries of VCs across universities. The salaries range from Sh921,000 to Sh1,610,111 per month, with VCs in new universities earning more than those in older universities," the report said.