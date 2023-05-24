Education CS Machogu appoints new university councils

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed university councils for 14 institutions that were operating without the top governance organs while he revoked appoints to some councils.

Among top names appointed to manage universities is the immediate former cabinet administrative secretary for Education Dr Sara Ruto who has been appointed to chair the Kisii University council. Also appointed to the council of the university is Samson Muchelule.

Veteran politician Prof Amukowa Anangwe has been appointed to chair the University of Nairobi council. He was an MP and served as a cabinet minister in President Daniel Moi’s government until he was ousted by Wycliffe Oparanya in 2002. The other member of the UoN council are Ahmed Sheikh Abdullai, Dr Darmain ole Warkae, Caren Kerubo Omwenga and Dr Sally Ngeringwony Toroitich.

They will replace some members council which was appointed barely a year ago on July 8 2022. It was chaired by renowned academic Prof Miriam Khamadi Were. Other members were Alison I.N.Kariuki, Charles O.Ogolo and Flora Mtuweta Mighulo Maghanga.

Mr Machogu also revoked the appointment of Harriet Chiggai to the council of South Eastern Kenya University and replaced her with Esther Wanjiru Ndirangu. Ms Chiggai is a council member of the Law Society of Kenya.

Prof Emmanuel Mutisya will chair the inaugural council of the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) which will be based at the Konza Technopolis. The university which is under construction is modelled on and affiliated to the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. Members of the KAIST council are Prof Washington O. Yotto, Dr Collins K. Tanui, Eng Meshak Kidenda and Purity Mureithi.

The appointments by the CS will partly solve governance issues afflicting public universities some of which have been operating without. 28 are operating without chancellors, others without substantive vice chancellors and deputy vice chancellors.

Whereas the Public Service Commission advertised the positions, shortlisted and in some cases conducted interviews, the results have never been announced. There has been a push to amend the Universities Act to take back the role of appointment of VCs and DVs back to university councils.

The other new appointees to university councils are: Prof David T. K. Serrem as chair of Chuka University. New members of the council are Crispus Micheni Ndeke, Linet Kwamboka Maganda, Samuel Gacheru Gitonga, Zephania Rwanda Mbaka and Margaret Makhungu.

For the council of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, the new members are David Moranga Oyugi, Joan Atieno Odawa, Ambeyi Ligavo and Isaac Kiprop Chebon.

John H. Nderitu, Hassan Abdi Mohammed, Joel Yego, Prof Angeline Nduku Kioko and Velma Mudasa have been appointed as members of the council of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Mr Machogu appointed Charles Anyanga Malalah, Paul Bore, Marie Wanjeri Mugo, Sereya Beatrice Maitoyo to the council of the Laikipia University and revoked the appointment of Margaret Maimba.

Dickson Malanga Shikanga, Peter ole Nkuraiya, Dr Susan Chebet and Elizabeth Ayoo were appointed as members of the council of Maasai Mara University which has in recent years faced serious leadership crises.

Prof Naftali Omolo Ongati is the new chair of the council of Maseno University. He will serve in the council alongside Dr Matilda Chemutai Sang, Darius Getanda Isaboke and Ponyochi Kunyobo.

The new council of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology will be chaired by Dr Pamela Sitienei. Members of the council are Grace Wanja Kimotho, Dr Kennedy Ochieng Olungo, Dorothy Kimeu, George Akolo Lutomia and Susan Nyaboke Nyasinga while the appointment of Jacqueline Muthoni Mwangi has been revoked.

Mr Machogu also revoked the appointments of Dr Samuel Ocholla, Renee Agnes Muthoni Kariuki, Nyachae Samuel Bernard Iria and Noor Dahir Yusuf as members of Pwani University council. He replaced them with Benjamin Mweri, Sang Kiptanui David, Samuel Kaloki, Fatma Mohammed. Prof Mohamed Salim Badamana will chair the board.

For the Technical University of Mombasa whose VC is set for retirement, the CS appointed Mohamed Loo, Alison Kariuki, Paul Mwasaaru Mwazumbo, Grace Nekoye Katasi and Asma Hadi Awadh as members of the council. He revoked the appointment of Anne Sabania.