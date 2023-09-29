President William Ruto appoints Charles Owino as Chairperson KIMC Council

President William Ruto has appointed former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino Wahongo as the Chairperson of the Council to the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).

The Gazette Notice states that Mr Owino will serve in his position up to the October, 2024.

At the same time, the President has revoked the appointment of Kathleen Openda as the Council’s chairperson.

Ms Openda was appointed by Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 after serving as the director in charge of communication and media at the secretariat team, which was behind the campaigns of ODM party leader Raila Odinga in 2017 election.

The appointment of Mr Owino comes three months after the ruling United Democratic Alliance party (UDA) appointed him as the Siaya County party coordinator, replacing Dianga Waore who was picked as the Lake Region Development Authority chairperson.

Mr Owino is among leaders from the Nyanza region who recently joined the Kenya Kwanza side, and has been rewarded.

The President has also appointed former Nyeri County Police Commander Adiel Nyange to be the Chairperson of the Private Security Regulatory Authority up to the December, 31, 2024.

Also, the President has revoked the appointment of Professor Stephen Phares Ng’ang’a made by his predecessor Mr Kenyatta.

Sande Ayolo has been appointed to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board, for a period of three years, revoking the earlier appointment of Kelvin Lunani.

Further, the President has appointed five members including Francis Habara Moroto, Jane Wanjiku Macharia, Habon Billow Farah, Joseph Kimutai Boit, and Rusiana Makasi Mitau to be members of the NEPAD/APRM Kenya Governing Council for a period of three years.

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof Kithure Kindiki has appointed Baljit Sokhi, and Pius Chelimo to be members of the Private Security Regulatory Authority for a period of three years.