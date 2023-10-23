Carcass for hounds: Why everyone wants a piece of Maa vote

The lack of a unifying political figure in the Maa community is turning Maasailand into a political battleground between the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition and the Raila Odinga led-Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya outfit.

The death of veteran politician William Ole Ntimama, a de facto Maasai community kingpin in 2016, and that of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery in 2017, appears to have left a huge gap that is yet to be filled, exposing the community politically.

Although governors from three Maa-speaking counties of Samburu, Kajiado and Narok are involved in a renewed unity push, pundits say, the region is still divided politically.

The elusiveness of unity calls has been attributed to clannism battles, national politics and power thirst among local leaders.

Governors Joseph ole Lenku(Kajiado), Lati Lelelit (Samburu) and Patrick Ntutu(Narok) have embarked on a renewed push to unite the community, in a bid to consolidate their political bargaining power.

In the latest move, attorneys from three Maa-speaking counties on Tuesday revealed that the Narok-Kajiado Economic Block is set to be renamed as the Maa Economic Block to accommodate Samburu and Laikipia.

The county bosses are also racing to resolve long-standing conflicts pitting their communities who live in Samburu, Laikipia and Isiolo counties.

They have in the past weeks been conducting peace meetings aimed at resolving years of anarchy between the communities living in the region.

According to Governor Lenku, who is also the Maa spokesman, the never-ending conflicts in the region were being fueled by competition for economic resources; pasture, land and water.

"As Maa community leaders, we will take bold steps to restore peace and unity of our people. We have set ourselves a roadmap and we believe this mission will have a logical end," said Mr Lenku.

However, according to Prof XN Iraki, an economics lecturer at the University of Nairobi and political analyst, the Maa community is exposed to political entrepreneurs because it lacks a de facto kingpin.

"Every Kenyan community has a de facto leader who bargains for his community at the national level. The largest the community gets depends on the vote he delivers. Any community or tribe without such a leader is ripe for “devouring” by national political leaders," said Prof Iraki in an interview with Nation.

"The Maa could be one of such communities. After Ole Ntimama, no one has really got into his shoes. The Maa block is therefore seen as low-lying fruit by political entrepreneurs as they head to 2027 and this explains why leaders from the ruling Kenya Kwanza and Azimio are both jostling to make inroads in the community ahead of the 2027 General Election," he explained.

Former Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama. His children have won a legal battle against their brother-in-law over an investment fund worth Sh100 million being managed by Britam Insurance Limited. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Governance expert Javas Bigambo says the Maa community presently has a galaxy of political and business leaders, but seems to lack a clearly defined and installed political vocalist to spearhead the Maa interests.

“The current times demand a departure from the past where Maa leadership was personality-driven and cultic, the consequence of which is that much attention was placed on the personality and not the collective Maa community interests. Under devolved governance and the existence of regional economic blocs such as NAKAEB (Narok Kajiado Economic Bloc), it should be easy to champion Maa leadership under such collective platforms."

In the past few months, Kenya Kwanza has been on an overdrive to make inroads into the Maa nation, which has previously been dominated by Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party.

Since 2007, Mr Odinga has been the darling of the Maa, beating his opponents in the pastoral community's voting basket in the three polls respectively, but the ground now seems to be shaking.

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses Maasai delegates at in Kajiado County yesterday. Photo credit: Pool

President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have been making forays into the Maa dominated regions, loaded with goodies, in what political observers say is a bid to win the political fold.

Consequently, Azimio seems to be losing ground.

About two months ago, President Ruto while being hosted by three governors; Mr Ntutu(Narok), Mr Lelelit(Samburu)and Mr Lenku of Kajiado at the Maasai Mara's Sekenani Gate for the Maa Cultural week, announced the handing over of Amboseli National Park to the Kajiado County government, an action that nearly moved Governor Lenku to tears.

Dr Ruto also declared that for the first time, the revenues from counties that host national parks, including Kajiado and Narok, will be shared on a scale of 50/50, between the devolved units and the national government.

The three Maa counties stand to benefit from being hosts of the country's largest game parks such as Maasai Mara National Reserve(Narok), Amboseli(Kajiado)and Samburu National Park in Samburu.

In Narok, President Ruto pledged multimillion factories among them Sh700 million New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) plant, industrial park and modern abattoir to add value to livestock products.

"This is your government. You have no other. Despite the fact that sometimes you go against me when I need your votes, I love you and would like to work with all of you going forward," President Ruto assured the Maa leaders and residents.

Governor Lenku has also vowed to work with William Ruto's administration despite being elected on an ODM ticket.

Narok North constituency party chairman Mr Maranka ole Otuni last month defected to join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

In Kajiado, Mr Odinga has lost his key allies-former Governor David Nkedienye and Kajiado Central Member of Parliament Elijah Memusi Kanchory- who have vowed to work with President Ruto.

In fact, President Ruto recently appointed Governor Nkedienye as the Wildlife Research and Training Institute of Kenya chairperson.

Last week Mr Kanchory dared his ODM party boss Mr Odinga to write him a disciplinary letter because of his association with President Ruto.

However, Mr Odinga and his lieutenants have remained confident that the Maa nation is still in their fold.

Mr Odinga, who was in Narok last month for a thanksgiving of ODM nominated MCA Ms Christine Lemein, credited himself for fighting for Mau Forest and Maasai historical land injustices.

He also urged the Maasai community to stick to Azimio.

A section of Narok ODM party leaders led by former governor aspirant Mr Moitalel ole Kenta downplayed President Ruto's newly found camaraderie with the Maa nation, saying that the Maasai people were still in ODM to stay.

"Nobody should think of overriding us in ODM. We will not back down,” said Mr Kenta.

Notably, for the first time in Narok County, apart from Senator Mr Ledama ole Kina, the ODM party has no single elected MP out of the six constituencies.

In the 2022 Presidential vote, Mr Odinga managed to beat President Ruto in all the three Maa counties of Narok, Kajiado and Samburu by over 50 percent.

In Narok for instance, Mr Odinga got 159,455 votes which is 51 percent against Dr Ruto's 148,310 representing 48 percent, while in Samburu Raila scooped 41,737 votes which is 59 percent against Mr Ruto's 28,329.