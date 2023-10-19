Why Raila retracted his 'Kalonzo Tosha' statement

Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s surprise endorsement of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the coalition’s presidential flag bearer in the 2027 polls caught his handlers and co-principals unawares and subsequently kicked up a storm in the political formation.

The move not only irked some in his ODM party who are still hoping that the former Prime Minister will run for office, but also some of the co-principals in the alliance felt short-changed as some are eyeing the same position.

They also believe the pronouncement was premature.

Already, some ODM members have been secretly pushing Mr Odinga to make a sixth stab at the top seat, insisting he still has the energy to vie.

Some members, especially from his Nyanza backyard, also feel that Mr Odinga's candidature would give them an opportunity to ride on his influence to recapture their seats.

The Nation, however, understands that the ‘retraction’ emanated from simmering feud in the coalition, with other principals raising concerns with Mr Odinga’s statement and calling for a clarification.

Mr Odinga’s backing of Mr Musyoka is also said to have raised concerns among some Mt Kenya politicians allied to Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua who was his running mate in last year’s polls.

Insiders in Azimio told the Nation that having served as Mr Odinga’s running mate, she ought to be the direct flag bearer if the ODM leader will not be in the race, assertions that have been dismissed by Mr Musyoka’s camp.

The Nation has established growing political undercurrents in the coalition that led to Mr Odinga being forced to set the record straight over his perceived endorsement of Mr Musyoka at a ceremony in Bondo, Siaya County, where the former Vice President was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering during his brother Oburu Oginga’s 80th birthday celebrations, Mr Odinga showered Mr Musyoka with praises, underscoring his support in the past three consecutive elections and promising to stand with him ‘till the end’.

“Sisi tutasimama kidete na Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, yeye ni mtu mwaminifu, ni Mkristo, ni muungwana na ana upendo (We shall stand with Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka because he is honest, he is a Christian, he is a gentleman and he is full of love),” Mr Odinga said.

“Kalonzo ameshinda bwana (President) Ruto mara kumi. Yeye ni mtu mwaminifu, Ruto anataka kutugawanya lakini kati yetu hapa kuna mtu mmoja atasimama (Kalonzo is better than Ruto ten times, he is honest. Ruto wants to divide us but among us we shall produce one candidate),” added the ODM leader.

Through his spokesperson Dennis Onyango, Mr Odinga later clarified that his statement in Bondo did not amount to an endorsement of Mr Musyoka.

“Mr Odinga, therefore, clarifies that his praise for Mr Musyoka for standing with him in three consecutive elections, the Wiper leader’s strong Christian values and the support he has built across the country does not constitute an endorsement of Mr Musyoka as the 2027 Azimio presidential candidate,” Mr Onyango said.

Azimio National Executive Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya yesterday warned that it is too early to discuss 2027 election.

“Azimio is a coalition that brings together many leaders, regions and communities and any purported endorsement at this stage could be counterproductive. The people of Western believe they have a stake in the coalition so as other regions and if we make a mistake of declaring our candidate at the moment, then we could lose support from some quarters,” Mr Oparanya said.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo argues that there is need for the coalition to stick together to be able to triumph in the coming election, even as he insisted that Mr Musyoka is the best bet to fly the opposition’s flag.

“Karua is very important but up to now she has not galvanised votes from Central Kenya. She needs to have political capital in terms of votes. However, she is the change central Kenya needs,” Mr Maanzo said.

He went on: “But we also need to have rotational presidency. Majority of Kenyans feel Central and Rift Valley now need to cede that position.”

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, also an ally of Mr Musyoka, said: “I want to thank Raila for doing something that no leader in this country, at least in public, has ever done. I have never heard a leader who captures the image and character of Kalonzo Musyoka as Raila did. For that I sincerely thank him.”

He added that Mr Odinga has not personally retracted his endorsement of Mr Musyoka.

“People cannot and should not try to hold Raila to account for the interpretation of what he said. He spoke and he cannot have control of the interpretation. Some will look at it as endorsement, others as one who is just being grateful. But Raila spoke his words, let us live with those words,” the Kitui senator said.

DAP-Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa noted that the coalition’s main focus at the moment is to fight for wananchi over the high cost of living.

“The cost of living is very high and we cannot afford to discuss 2027 issues now. That will come later and it will be a subject for discussion by the whole team.

“We are determined to remain united as a government in waiting and will not fall for Ruto’s sideshows. Our line up should not be a concern to him. He should focus on lowering the cost of living and deliver his campaign pledges instead of politicking,” Mr Wamalwa said.

ODM National Chairman John Mbadi said Mr Odinga only laid bare the facts on Mr Musyoka’s consistency, but did not endorse him. “As to who is going to face Ruto, that will come in 2027. That will be discussed as it happened ahead of the 2022 election,” Mr Mbadi said.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni also denied claims that Mr Odinga endorsed Mr Musyoka. “If you listened to his statement, Raila said we are a family and there will be one person who will fly our flag and that’s the position.”

But Matungulu MP Stephen Mule said the well-choreographed event was enough testimony on where Mr Odinga’s heart lies. “The invite alone and having Kalonzo as the chief guest was enough testimony. The retraction was issued by Dennis Onyango whom I didn’t even see in Bondo,” he said.

Ms Karua was conspicuously missing during Dr Oginga’s birthday celebration in Bondo.

Political analyst Prof Gitile Naituli said Mr Odinga was clear in his mind when he showered Mr Musyoka with praises, insisting the planning and the Wiper leader’s invitation as the guest of honour was a political message and “direct endorsement” of the former Vice President.