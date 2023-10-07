President Ruto extends olive branch to Raila during Nyanza tour

President William Ruto's Nyanza tour entered its second day on Saturday when he is scheduled to visit Homa Bay County, a trip marked by a conciliatory tone after he extended an olive branch to his former opponent Raila Odinga.

The President is on a four-day tour of Nyanza and has already visited Siaya County.

He called on the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya leader to support his presidency to ensure he delivers for the common mwananchi.

Dr Ruto, who was once a political buddy of Mr Odinga in 2007, said they had a mission to get the presidency and he has since found it, hence the need for the ODM leader to support his bid.

The duo worked together under the ODM Pentagon alongside other leaders, including Principal Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

"In 2007, together with Mr Odinga, we were looking for the presidency. We did not get it, instead, we found the Prime Minister position. Years later, we are here and we have the presidency that we were looking for, why can't he support me?" asked President Ruto while speaking at Mr Odinga's Siaya backyard on Friday.

He reiterated that his administration will work with all the elected leaders from all parts of Kenya, irrespective of political party affiliation.

The Kenya Kwanza administration leader, who graced the homecoming ceremony of Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo in Mutumbu village, said the time for tribal politics is long gone and his leadership will be inclusive.

"We cannot allow tribalism to control our politics again. I was voted by everyone who wanted a change, I received 25 percent of votes in 39 counties in a very peaceful election and this is enough to tell you that Kenyans were tired of tribal politics," he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said that the government is working with all the elected leaders to develop all the regions.

He encouraged Nyanza leaders who chose to work with President Ruto not to fall for the fears peddled by others.

"We have a duty to develop and unite the entire country, all Kenyans desire development. The leaders who have chosen to work with the president not to be susceptible to fears being peddled around by the opposition leaders. We have one government that is determined to work for all," said Mr Ichung’wah.

On the sensitive issue of the unrest in Sondu, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot blamed the police stationed in the region.

"I heard that the police at Sondu police station were transferred; this is not enough. I call upon you to ensure that before you leave Nyanza on Monday, [give] orders [that] all the perpetrators face the law," he said.

"We share so much between the Nyanza and Rift Valley. In fact, we are all Nilotes sharing so many things. We shall not allow anyone to mess up with our unity."

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda said the country, including Nyanza, was undergoing transformation and the people are yearning for development.

"As Nyanza people, we must think twice or thrice. We have seen that being far from the government doesn't help us at all. This is the reason I vowed to work with President Ruto," said Dr Ochanda.

He also called on the locals to support Mr Odhiambo for choosing to work with the President.

"Let's not cheat ourselves, we don't have any other president other than Dr Ruto. Work with him now and don't wait for another head of state," he added.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita castigated ODM party leaders who have been criticising them for their decision to work with Dr Ruto.

"It is sad that there are people fighting us for choosing to work with the government, but what is encouraging is that we are seeing the results. We don't take it for granted that you have visited the region more than three times in one year. The former president visited this region once in a decade," he said.

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda said politics in Nyanza needs to change.

"As a way of demonstrating desire to change, if the IEBC was complete I would have resigned to seek elections again. This is because change begins with us," said Prof Ojienda.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi criticised the ODM party, accusing it of insincerity for expelling them from the party.

"We met the President at State House and the ODM party is on our necks. Some leaders who are expelling us met the same President in Mombasa. We must be fair and transparent, for whatever is good in Mombasa must be good in Nairobi and in Nyanza," he said.

The first-term lawmaker said the new generation of leaders in Nyanza, born after independence, must work with the government to transform the region.

"We belong to this generation that must change the politics of this region. Allow us to work with the government in order to deliver this region from the current state of hopelessness. Let you not be cheated that there will be any by-election," he added.

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol urged Dr Ruto to step in and help reclaim the Yala swamp from a private company.