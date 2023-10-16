Raila: I did not endorse Kalonzo

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has denied endorsing Wiper Democratic Movement’s Kalonzo Musyoka to face Kenya Kwanza's William Ruto in the 2027 presidential election.

Through his spokesman Denis Onyango, the ODM leader said his praise for Mr Musyoka on Sunday did not amount to an endorsement.

He explained that the praise was an acknowledgement and appreciation of past deeds that are in the public domain.

“Mr Odinga, therefore, clarifies that his praise for Mr Musyoka for standing with him in three consecutive elections, the Wiper leader’s strong Christian values and the support he has built across the country does not constitute an endorsement of Mr Musyoka as the 2027 Azimio presidential candidate,” Mr Onyango said.

Mr Odinga was speaking a day after he gave the clearest indication yet that the alliance would rally behind Mr Musyoka as its flagbearer in the 2027 presidential race.

Mr Odinga, who was addressing a gathering that attended Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga’s birthday party on Sunday, also slammed President Ruto for what he described as attempts to divide the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Together with other Azimio leaders, they urged the Head of State to focus on reducing the high cost of living for Kenyans instead of obsessing over the 2027 elections.

But according to some Azimio party insiders, the 2027 talks were premature coming from the top leadership and appeared to have caused some tension among the coalition’s top brass.

It was feared that naming a possible candidate so early could drive a wedge between member parties and individuals at a time when unity was needed.

And in the statement released early yesterday, Mr Onyango pointed out that Mr Odinga sees Azimio as a coalition of equals, where each leader has a fair and equal chance to emerge as the 2027 presidential candidate.

“Four years before Kenyans go to the polls again, it is far too early for any political party to name its presidential candidate. The coalition candidate will only be named a year or months before the 2027 election,” said Mr Onyango.

But the Azimio leader believes Mr Musyoka has what it takes to beat President Ruto in a free and fair presidential contest, contrary to the UDA leader’s recent claims that he would easily beat the Wiper leader.

On Monday, the Wiper leader also said that whoever faces Dr Ruto in 2027 will have a smooth ride to State House if the current state of affairs in the country is anything to go by.

"Whoever contests in 2027, as Baba puts it, will have a walk in the park because Kenyans are already tired because of the high cost of living," Mr Musyoka said on Sunday.