President Ruto’s ‘go to heaven’ threat to sugar cartels stirs up a storm

President William Ruto’s chilling declaration of war on sugar cartels sabotaging the government’s plan to revive the ailing industry has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.

The President’s unnerving ultimatum to unnamed individuals to withdraw court cases or face jail, deportation or “a trip to heaven” has raised questions on just how far the Head of State will go to get his way.

Coming hot on the heels of the reported abduction and subsequent release of sugar baron Jaswant Rai, President Ruto’s explosive statement has left friends and foes alike confused as to whether he has gone rogue, was reckless or just brave in his fight against the sugar sector’s cartels.

President Ruto’s declaration is likely to be interpreted as intent to disregard the independence of investigative and other institutions.

Speaking in Kakamega, President Ruto on Monday lashed out at individuals he described as cartels, crooks and fraudsters who are frustrating the revival of Mumias Sugar Company through a litany of court cases. He said he had told the individuals in no uncertain terms that they had no stake in the company and that the government would revive it.

“We will not entertain any court cases. They should withdraw the cases or go themselves. I told them there are only three things: if they want to cause trouble, either they leave the country or I will take them to jail or they go to heaven,” said Dr Ruto.

President Ruto: Corrupt public officials will not be tolerated in Kenya

Earlier in Bungoma, he had categorically named Mr Rai and appeared to link the businessman to individuals he said were sabotaging government plans to revive the sugar sector in the Western region. He assured residents and local leaders that he would take on the cartels and that no one would stand in the government’s way.

“Don’t worry, I am on top of things. No one is going to speak a lot of English to us here, whether an Indian or whoever. That is not possible. Some people tell me about Rai. Who is Rai?” the President asked. “This (Mumias Sugar) is your property and we will not allow anyone to take advantage of the people of this region.”

The revival of the sugar company began in 2019, but has been frustrated by court cases by the company’s creditors and other players.

Mr Rai was abducted on last week on Friday and released by his captors on Sunday evening and has remained silent on the matter. A month ago, he was arrested after flying back into the country and questioned by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers over allegations of sabotaging the revival of Mumias Sugar.

Linked to the case is the CEO of Victoria Commercial Bank, Mr Yogesh Pattni, who was also summoned by the DCI for questioning about the bank’s role in buying Mumias’ debt and its link to Mr Rai. Mr Pattni was questioned by the Economic Crimes Unit of the DCI about his bank’s role in assisting Vartox Resources Kenya Limited to purchase Mumias Sugar’s debt and an ongoing insolvency case.

Victoria Commercial Bank and Vartox Resources had approached the court on July 3 seeking an order restraining the DCI from investigating economic crimes and summoning and demanding documents from the company pending the hearing and determination of the matter. A conservatory order was issued on July 5. However, the DCI summoned Mr Pattni on Monday.

The Law Society of Kenya and human rights groups have described President Ruto’s statement as an apparent suspension of the constitution and an attempt to return the country to the dark days of repression.

The group said the warning, which comes against the backdrop of a growing culture of impunity by the Executive, is a chilling indication of a government that can undermine the authority of other arms of government.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka told the President to let the due process of law take its course and accused Dr Ruto of trying Mr Rai in public.

“His actions and utterances mean something. When a President stands up and talks about a person, it puts that person in an inappropriate position. I don’t want the President to take power into his own hands and start victimising individuals who he thinks have led to the collapse of the sugar sector,” he said.

But Ugenya MP David Ochieng defended the President: “The three things the President is saying, I will do and not talk. We will not allow Indians to come here and play poker with us. I would do the same.”

UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala also defended the President. “My position is same as the President’s. I share the sentiments he said over the cartels.”

Senate Majority Whip and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale also weighed in on the President’s remarks.

Ruto pledges to get new investor to revive Mumias

“Many professional bodies don’t understand the dynamics of social economics of Western Kenya. The social economics of western Kenya are hinged on sugar cane farmers and sugar cane farming.

“When the President talks tough, he is not talking about the farmers who are law abiding Kenyans, but the cartels. What the President said resonates well with us because we are the ones who are feeling the pinch caused by the actions of these cartels” he said.

Last evening, Mr Emmanuel Talam, the Press Secretary to the Presidential Communication Service, said that he would reach out to his boss David Mugonyi on the official position of the President on the matter.

He clarified that the remarks by the President came after Mumias East MP Peter Salasya asked the Head of State to stop the West Kenya Sugar boss from frustrating efforts to revive Mumias Sugar.

At a Cabinet meeting held in Kakamega yesterday, reforms in the sugar sector also featured.