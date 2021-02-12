Ruto's allies lash out at Uhuru over president's latest remarks

Deputy President William Ruto's allies have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare for retirement and seek to unite the country instead of raising political temperatures.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, his Bomet counterpart Christopher Langat, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and Emurrua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ngeno said President Kenyatta should stop sowing seeds of discord among communities by speaking recklessly in public.

They said it was unfortunate that President Kenyatta was engaging in a campaign mode at the tail end of his second and last constitutional term in office.

"We have respected you enough, it is your turn to respect us and stop pretending the projects the government has initiated are all yours since we helped you to achieve them" Mr Murkomen said in reference to President Kenyatta's call on Deputy President William Ruto to resign from government.

Ruto's campaign

"When you see and hear a president talking like Uhuru (Kenyatta) is doing, then you know we have a serious problem in this country and we are faced with very dark moments indeed," Murkomen said.

"Why is the president in a panic in his last two years in office? Why is he complaining all over yet he is the president of this country? Who is he competing with for retirement? Why is he speaking with alot of anger?" Mr Murkomen posed.

He called on President Kenyatta to borrow a leaf from former Presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki who handed over power without antagonising the people.

"If you are saying your deputy is campaigning is it not the same thing you (Uhuru) were doing in 2010 to 2013 as a Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential candidate? Has it become painful now that it is someone else campaigning?" Mr Murkomen furthered said.

ICC case against Uhuru

"We went round the country campaigning and holding prayers when President Kenyatta was faced with crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC), but President Kibaki did not say he would not hand over power to him. Where does he now get the legitimacy to attack his deputy?" Mr Murkomen stated.

He said the President should be a father figure and reduce temperatures among the communities in the country and the political arena.

"It is not responsibility of the one in power to determine who becomes his successor as constitutionally that authority is vested on the voters," Mr Murkomen said in Konoin, Bomet county.

Dr Barchok said President Kenyatta had been misled by his handlers on several matters affecting the country in what was causing disunity in government.

Impeachment motion

"President Kenyatta has been misled on implementation of the changes in the education sector in what has far reaching effects on the sector. He should reconsider his position" said Dr Barchok.

"It is very clear that'll the voters and leaders across the country are behind Dr Ruto for Presidency in 2022," he said.

Mr Ngeno said those who are not satisfied with Dr Ruto's leadership should not use the back door in seeking to remove him from office but table an impeachment motion against him in Parliament.

Mr Ngeno said, "We are daring those hitting out at Dr Ruto to sponsor impeachment motion against him and we will deal with them in Parliament."