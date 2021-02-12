Ruto's allies lash out at Uhuru over president's latest remarks

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen addresses a church service at House of Hope in Kayole on January 10,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Two senators, a governor and an MP from the Rift Valley chide the president for asking his deputy to resign.
  • DP political allies want the the president to stop engaging in campaign mode at the tail end of his last term in office.

Deputy President William Ruto's allies have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare for retirement and seek to unite the country instead of raising political temperatures.

