Support the government or resign, Uhuru tells DP Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday dared Deputy President William Ruto to resign, saying one cannot "insult people" while also taking credit for the government's success.

President Kenyatta criticised the DP in an address to traders outside the newly commissioned Uthiru Hospital in Kiambu County.

He condemned the “petty politics of division and balkanisation'' and noted the need to unite the people, not incite them against each other.

"We need to alleviate poverty. On the one hand unasema serikali ni mbaya (you criticise the government as bad) and on the other, you take credit for its successes. If you want the goodness or successes of this government, stay with it. If not, leave," he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with his supporters during the launch of projects in Nairobi and Kiambu counties on February 12, 2021. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

He added, "We're not up for rhetoric. We want to see developments. Roads, agriculture and other developments must prosper. We're determined to create jobs and build Kenya.

"If we respect each other the government will be prosperous and peaceful for all. If you want us to work together to build Kenya, we will. I have no problem with that. I am not a disrespectful person."

BBI matter

Mr Kenyatta also commissioned a water project in Dagoretti and the Kiamaiko level two hospital.

There he spoke about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), asking residents to take the journey with him and "ignore naysayers".

Before heading to Dagoretti, the President addressed a crowd in Kikuyu town, where he also asked for support for the initiative that resulted from his handshake with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

"Don't listen to the opponents of the BBI, who are not even giving alternative solutions," he said in Dagoretti.