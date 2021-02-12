Aden Duale
Ruto allies planning mass Jubilee exodus

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Patrick Lang'at

  • But the Jubilee MPs allied to the DP’s Tangatanga faction were reportedly advised against starting UDA activities that early.

  • Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju announced the expulsion of Senators Isaac Mwaura, Mary Seneta, Naomi Waqo, Millicent Omanga, Victor Prengei and Falhada Iman on Monday.

 The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) associated with Deputy President William Ruto’s camp has crafted its power plan, including grassroots elections in April and defections from Jubilee three months to next year’s elections.

