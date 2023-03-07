Raila stages walk-in at DCI, Matiang'i to be charged in court

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i will be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information, his lawyers have said.

"The question is are they taking waziri to court? They said not today. What remains is that they will choose a day to present the charge sheet in court," his lawyer Danstan Omari said.

"Matiang'i's fingerprints have been taken. They tried to put the DCI logo but we declined vehemently," he added.

This came as Azimio leader Raila Odinga staged a walk-in at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road where the former CS had presented himself for grilling over the alleged raid at his Karen home.

Mr Odinga arrived shortly before 3pm under heavy security but was denied entry into the premises. Mr Odinga insisted that he has a right to access the area since it's a public office.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga (wearing a hat) outside the gate of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road on February 7, 2023. Photo credit: Mary Wambui | Nation Media Group

A crowd gathered outside could be heard chanting "No Matiang'i, no peace!"

He was accompanied by Senator Edwin Sifuna who was also denied entry.

An officer at the gate said they had strict instructions not to let anyone in. Security at the entrance had been reinforced with a police vehicle to ensure no one got in while Dr Matiang'i was inside.

Scenes at the entrance of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road where Azimio leader Raila Odinga was denied entry today. Photo credit: Mary Wambui | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, Dr Matiang'i's legal team had earlier told the Nation that it gave the detectives an ultimatum to either charge him or they walk out. Earlier, his lawyers had advised the former CS not to respond to some questions asked by detectives.

Minutes after Mr Odinga's arrival, Dr Matiang'i's legal team said that the former CS had been released, adding that the police will issue him with a notice to appear in court.

By press time at 3.20pm, Mr Odinga had left DCI headquarters. However, Dr Matiang'i was still inside with his lawyers. Mr Omari said they are awaiting notice for when he is due in court before they leave.