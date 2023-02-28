More trouble for Matiang'i as EACC seeks information on wealth

Troubles bedevilling former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i have deepened after the anti-corruption agency wrote to Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei seeking certified information on his declared wealth.

In a letter dated February 27, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak said the commission was conducting investigations involving Dr Matiang'i.

"Pursuant to Section 30(1) (4) (b) of the Public Officers Ethics Act, the commission wishes to request for certified copies of Declaration of Income, Assets and Liabilities forms for years 2012 to 2022, including the initial and final declarations," part of the letter said.

The EACC boss has also delegated the agency's detectives, Mr Abdul Low and Mr Paul Mugwe, to collect the documents from Mr Koskei's office at Harambee House.

This new development comes five days after Dr Matiang’i was summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters last Friday.

The summons, the DCI explained, was for the former CS to assist its sleuths in investigations of an alleged invasion and raid of Dr Matiang’i’s residence that supposedly happened on the night of February 8 to early morning hours of February 9.

Almost 6pm

The brazen former CS, however, did not honour the summons with his lawyer Danstan Omari saying the summon was questionable and wondered why they only issued it at almost 6pm when the courts had been closed.

Through Mr Omari and a brigade of politicians led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Dr Matiang’i sounded an alarm that his home was being raided by a contingent of police officers.

The government security apparatus, led by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, strongly refuted the claims saying no security officer, from any security agency in the country had been sent to raid the former senior state official’s home in Karen, Nairobi.