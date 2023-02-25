Why ex-CS Fred Matiang'i skipped DCI summons over alleged home raid

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says he is yet to receive a valid summons for interrogation over the alleged police invasion of his Karen home in Nairobi early in February.

Dr Matiang'i’s lawyers Paul Machari, Shadrack Wambui and Danstan Omari on Friday said their client has not been served personally with summons to appear before officers at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Therefore, they said, Dr Matiang’i did not go to the DCI for questioning as reported in a section of the media.

The lawyers told the media at the Milimani High Court that for summons to be legitimate, they must be signed by three police officers and served in person.

"As of now, Matiang'i has not been personally served as required under the law. He could not honour summons which appear to have been manufactured on River Road,” Mr Omari said.

"The DCI misled the entire media fraternity and Kenyans into believing that he had issued valid summons to Dr Matiang'i.”

The lawyer further said the “clandestine manner” in which the new DCI boss, Amin Mohammed, is working “leaves a lot to be desired”.

They claimed he “smirks of incompetence” and that this will elicit moves to have him removed from office.

"The DCI is a creation of the law, appointed under the law … so he must act within the perimeters of the law. Short of that, we will file a petition for his removal," Mr Omari said.

The lawyer further said Dr Matiang'i is “very much around” and that as a private citizen, he is going about his business peacefully.

"When he is wanted we will produce him. He is just a phone call away, " Mr Omari said, adding police cannot arrest him as he was granted an anticipatory bail of Sh200,000.