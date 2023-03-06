Date with DCI looms as Matiang’i jets back

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is back in the country after a two-week stay in the United Kingdom.

Dr Matiang’i jetted back on Saturday night, amid reports that he may present himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi. This is in a bid to honour summons by the DCI on an alleged police raid into his house last month. But sources close to him said they are not aware of any valid summons from the DCI to the former CS.

His lawyer Mr Danstan Omari last week said Dr Matiang’i, “is not aware of any investigations on him but reckons that constitutional offices are at liberty to discharge their mandate; and that he, too, has the right to due process as a citizen of this country.”

Efforts by Nation to reach the former CS were futile, but sources close to him confirmed he is back in the country.

“Yes, he is back. He came last night. He is not a public servant now and is living his life normally,” said a source. He was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by close family members.

On the night of February 8, an alarm was raised by Dr Matiang’i via Mr Omari and a contingent of politicians led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that an elite squad of police officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) wanted to raid his Karen Home.

The EACC denied involvement in the night operation only to three weeks later demand certified information on Dr Matiang’i’s declared wealth.

In a letter dated February 27, EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak said the commission was conducting a lifestyle audit on Dr Matiang'i.