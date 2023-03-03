DP Gachagua: Matiang’i fled the country to avoid honouring summons

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that former Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i fled the country to avoid honouring summons.

The former cabinet secretary had said he traveled abroad to attend to a private family matter even as the DP dismissed claims that the State raided the ex-CS's residence in Karen.

While addressing a public rally in Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu county on Friday, Mr Gachagua insisted that police did not raid the home, saying the government will not use police to settle political scores.

“Some people are cowards because if they were brave, they would not be running away from the country. Those five years, they used to harass us but they thought that we were going to harass them,” he said

"(Matiangi) is even scared of his own shadow because he used to terrorise those who did not agree with the government and now he thinks that we will use police the same way they used them to harass their political opponents."

He urged the former CS to record a statement with the police to aid in investigations into the matter.

"We have seen all the CCTV footage showing there is no evidence of any police officer raiding his home. We want to ask Mr Matiang’i to come and write even a single paged statement about the incident,” he said.

The DP was accompanied by Uasin Gishu governor Jonathan Bii and Senators Samson Cheragei (Nandi) and John Methu (Nyandarua). Others were MPs Julius Rutto (Kesses), and Johana Ngeno (Emurua Dikkir) among other lawmakers.