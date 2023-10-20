Puzzle of missing Angola President at Mashujaa Day event

The absence of Angola President João Lourenço at the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho has raised eyebrows, given that he had been billed as the guest of honour at the fete.

President João Lourenço – who jetted into the county on Thursday alongside First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço – was to be the chief guest at the celebrations, according to official communications by both Kenya and Angola.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, while receiving him on arrival at JKIA, had indicated that he would be the chief guest at the celebrations.

But come Friday, the official Mashujaa Day programme did not list President Lourenço as chief guest, suggesting that his decision to skip the national event may have been communicated early enough to make changes.

Angola’s Foreign Affairs Minister António Tete stepped in to represent him.

In his speech, Ambassador Tete cited ‘unforeseen reasons’ for his absence. He proceeded to convey the visiting President’s apologies.

"On behalf of President João Lourenço I would first like to convey his apologies. He would have loved to be here but for unforeseen reasons, he couldn't make it to Kericho. He sends you very warm greetings, thanking you for the warm reception we always have been granted whenever we come to Kenya," said Ambassador Tete.

In his speech during the celebrations, President William Ruto said his Angolan counterpart was in the country and will have a State visit on Saturday.

"President João Lourenço of Angola is in Kenya as we speak and will be having a State visit welcome tomorrow," said President Ruto.