Ruto renames Kericho Green Stadium after legendary Kiprugut Chumo

The iconic Kericho Green Stadium has now been renamed after Kenya’s legendary middle distance runner, the late Wilson Kiprugut Chumo.

President William Ruto delivered the good news when he led Kenyans in celebrating this year’s Mashujaa Day at the venue on Friday.

There was a sustained campaign to name the Kericho Green Stadium after Chumo, who is the first African to win an Olympic medal, a bronze in 800m, during the 1964 Tokyo Summer Games.

Unfortunately, Chumo passed on on November 22, last year as the world of athletics paid glowing tribute to Africa’s Olympic Games pioneer medallist, with renewed calls to have the Kericho Green Stadium named after him.

Kiprugut won Africa her first medal at the Summer Games at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, a bronze in 800 metres, setting the stage for the current crop of athletes to win more medals.

The late Peter Snell from New Zealand won gold in an Olympic record time of 1:45.1 with Canadian William Crothers going for silver in 1:45.6.

Kiprugut beat Jamaican George Kerr, who tried to elbow him for bronze in a photo-finish time of 1:45.9.

Kiprugut's last international outing was the 1968 Summer Olympics, where he claimed silver in the 800m in 1:44.57 after losing the battle to Australian Ralph Doubell in the homestretch after some powerful front running.

Doubell won in a World Record time of 1:44.40.

Kiprugut embraced athletics as a schoolboy at their Kapchebor village in Ainamoi constituency, Kericho county where it didn’t take long before he participated in his maiden event at the 1958 East African Championships.

It’s at the regional event that his talent was evident and it didn't take long before Kenya Defence Forces fished him out to their ranks.

He would make his international debut at the 1962 British Empire and Commonwealth Games where he didn’t go past the heats of the 440 yards and finished fifth in the 4x440 yards relay, alongside Kimaru Songok, Peter Francis, and Seraphino Antao.

Kiprugut would grace the inaugural 1965 All-Africa Games to capture the 400m and 800m titles, before participating at the 1966 British Empire and Commonwealth Games, where he took silver in the 880 yards.

During the visit by Athletics Kenya and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) officials in June, 2020, the family of Wilson Kiprugut appealed to the government to rename the Kericho Green Stadium after the legendary athlete.

Kiprugut would bless Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games that were delayed for 2021.

Kenya went on to claim 10 medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games; four gold, four silver and two bronze.

That brought the total haul of 113 medals; 35 gold, 42 silver and 36 bronze since Kiprugut’s enviable performance in 1964 Tokyo.

There have been campaigns to rename some of the county’s iconic stadia after some of Kenya’s sports legends.

There are proposals to rename City Stadium, Nairobi after the legendary football player, the late Joe Kadenge.

Nairobi County governor Johnstone Sakaja has renewed the debate, pledging to effect the change upon the completion of the renovations at the iconic stadium.

Many thought Gusii Stadium would be renamed after the late Nyandika Maiyoro but, instead, politicians have taken centre stage with Gusii Stadium being renamed Simeon Nyachae Stadium. That change has not been effected yet.

Narok Stadium was renamed William Ole Ntimama Stadium after the late minister.