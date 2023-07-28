Glitz and glamour as NOC-K begin Paris 2024 Olympics countdown

The National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) on Thursday officially started the countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

NOC-K hosted Kenya's sporting legends and some active athletes across all sports at the National Museum under the theme Creating the Magic, Support Dreams.

Active and retired athletes pose for a photo during the official launch of the countdown to Paris 2024 Olympic Games at National Museum of Kenya on July 27, 2023. Photo credit: Kennedy Amungo | Nation Media Group

The Paris Summer Games will run between July 26 and August 11 and will mark 60 years since Wilson Kiprugut Chumo won Kenya’s first medal at the Olympics when he finished third in the men's 800 metres final and opened the floodgates of success for the country.

Kenya has so far won 113 medals since her first appearance in 1956. The country has now won 35 gold, 42 silver and 36 bronze medals through boxing and athletics. No other sport has brought an Olympics medal to the country.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba, French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet, NOC-K officials led by president Paul Tergat, heads of various federations, Kenyan sports legends led by Kipchoge Keino and a host of active athletes were present to witness the start of the countdown towards the Paris Games.

Namwamba lauded the efforts put in by NOC-K as the country gears up for the games.

"I'm happy that NOC-K is doing things differently and we are particularly doing things in good time. We don't want the last minute rush," Namwamba said.

NOC-K President Paul Tergat signed a Memorandum of Understanding in February that would allow Kenyan athletes prepare for the Paris Olympics in the Southern France City of Miramas.

During the event on Thursday, there was a symbolic event which involved the passing of the baton from legends, led by Kipchoge, to the younger generation of athletes who are going to be flying the Kenyan flag.

Tergat said that the baton is a symbol of responsibility to the athletes as they prepare to don the national colours and qualify for Paris 2024.

"We are trying to hand over to the new generation to know that this is their time and they are able to bring more medals to the country," Tergat said.

Kipchoge urged the young athletes to put in the hard yards in training.

"You have to put yourself in the best place to succeed and that starts with preparation. Take your time, train properly, and we will work together with you to accomplish your dreams," said Kipchoge.

Kipchoge represented Kenya in three Olympics (1964, 1968 and 1974), winning gold medals in 1500m in 1968 Mexico City and 3000m steeplechase in 1972 Munich. He invited the athletes to his training camp in Uasin Gishu County.

"The Kip Keino High Performance Training is open for all of you," added the former NOC-K President.

Keino, 2008 Beijing 800m Olympics champion Wilfred Bungei, Janeth Jepkosgei (800m world champion), 2008 Beijing 1500m Olympics champion Nancy Lagat, former World marathon champion Catherine Ndereba, Kenya Sevens great Humprey Kayange, Boxer Ibrahim Bilali, Avtar Singh (hockey) and Shuaib Adam (hockey) were all honoured at the event.

Kayange was quick to emphasis the importance of honouring legends.