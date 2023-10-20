Kenyans to be treated free of charge at level 1, 2 and 3 hospitals, says Ruto

All Kenyans will henceforth get free treatment at levels 1, 2 and 3 hospitals, President William Ruto has said, adding that the bills will be paid by the government from the newly created Primary Health Fund.

“With the new health laws, at every level 1, 2 and 3 hospital, all Kenyans will get free treatment and the bill will be footed by the government via the new Primary Health (Care) Fund,” he said.

“The new social insurance card will ensure that when the financial limit is reached, the Chronic Illness Fund will kick in and you will be attended to in hospital. No Kenyan will be chased from hospital again because they've run out of money.”

The president went on: “Many ask me: What happens to those of us who can't pay for NHIF? Let me say that every Kenyan will be allowed to pay for the new social insurance card based on the resources they have. And if you are completely unable to, the government will pay the hospital card for you. Every Kenyan will have a social insurance fund card; you can either pay it yourself or the govt will pay it for you. You can use this card at any Level 4, 5 or 6 hospital and get free treatment. No Kenyan will be left behind."

He also indicated that Kenyans will now be treated for emergencies, accidents and chronic illnesses at hospitals without being asked questions.

