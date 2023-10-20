Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho turn tragic as 4 die in stampede

Four people have been killed and 13 injured after a stampede of locals trying to enter Kericho Green Stadium for the national celebrations of Mashujaa Day.

The four, who died at Kericho Referral Hospital, were among several people who were rushed to the facility following a stampede at Gate C of the stadium early Friday.

Others sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment.

People gather outside Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

"At about 6am on Friday morning, it was reported by police officers on duty at Kericho Green Stadium, the venue of this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations, that there was a stampede caused by a lady selling tea outside the stadium who accidentally spilled hot tea into the fire near Gate 'C' along the public road, causing panic among members of the public who mistook it for tear gas being thrown at them," reads a police report seen by the Nation.

"Several people attempting to enter the stadium were injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital by county government ambulances. Four unidentified females were confirmed dead at the hospital," the report added.

Kenyans wait to enter the stadium for the Mashujaa Day fete. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Among the injured are police officers Erick Munene and Mercy Ngaira Mboone (GSU), a National Youth Service officer, Cynthia Chebet, 21, Judy Chepngeno Rotich, 38, Andrew Cheruiyot Ngeno, 42, Cynthia Chepkurui, 27, Cyrus Kebingo, 67, two community health workers, Selina Kirui, 56, and another unidentified.

Others were identified as Kippkorir Ngetich, Rajab Chumo Milgo aged 66, Aaron Kipmurui Rotich aged 17 and Cynthia Chebet Langat aged 21.

A nurse at the facility who spoke to the Nation revealed that the 13 are in a stable condition and are being treated at Kericho County Referral Hospital.

"Unfortunately, we lost the four who sustained serious injuries during the stampede. However, the 13 are in a stable condition and responding well to treatment," the nurse said.

The bodies of the victims were been taken to the morgue for identification and post-mortem.

Long queues were seen outside Kericho Green Stadium early Friday morning as Kenyans turned out in large numbers for the 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Kenyans arrive at Kericho Green Stadium for Mashujaa Day celebrations. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Security officers had a tough time controlling the huge crowd outside Kericho Green Stadium as they rushed to enter the venue for the Mashujaa celebrations.

Kericho-based Nation Media Group journalist Vitalis Kimutai also lost his phone as he entered the stadium.

There were long queues as early as 3am as crack units from the General Service Units screened those entering the stadium. Journalists were not spared the scrutiny.