Masten Milimu Wanjala
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Puzzle of how serial killer escaped police custody

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Masten Wanjala was arrested in July after a five-year killing spree.
  • He had been remanded at the station for 30 days, pending a court appearance.

Three officers on duty when a suspected serial killer escaped from a city police station have been detained.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.