Alarm as self-confessed child killer, Masten Wanjala, escapes police custody

Masten Milimu Wanjala

Masten Milimu Wanjala at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

Self-confessed serial child killer Masten Wanjala, 20, has escaped from police custody.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.