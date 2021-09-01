Self-confessed child killer shows where he buried his victims in Bungoma

Self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala (center) on September 1, 2021 when he took a police homicide team to Sosio village in Kamukuywa, Bungoma County where he killed 9-year-old Emmanuel Wanjala before dumping his body in a pit latrine in February 2019.

Self-confessed serial child killer Masten Wanjala on Wednesday led a team of police officers from the homicide team to scenes in Bungoma County where he had confessed to have buried some of his victims.

