Uasu officials
Francis Nderitu  | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Public universities staring at another crisis as lecturers strike looms

By  David Muchunguh  &  Stanley Kimuge

What you need to know:

  • The dispute arose from the implementation of the 2017-2021 CBA that the unions say has not been fully executed by some universities.
  • The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) wrote to 35 chairpersons of university councils on Monday informing them of the strike notice. 

Operations at public universities are likely to be paralysed from Monday next week when a seven-day strike notice issued by lecturers and staff unions expires, unless a deal is reached to avert it.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.