Uasu Egerton Chapter issues seven-day strike notice

Uasu Egerton

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Egerton Chapter Secretary Grace Kibue addresses members outside the Njoro campus on November 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Disruption of learning at Egerton University looms after the local Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) issued a seven-day strike notice on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.