Uasu Egerton Chapter issues seven-day strike notice

Disruption of learning at Egerton University looms after the local Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) issued a seven-day strike notice on Friday.

According to the Uasu Egerton Chapter, the strike will begin on August 13.

The strike notice, addressed to Egerton University Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage, was issued on Friday.

This comes after the union held a Special General Meeting (SGM) on Wednesday.

According to the strike notice signed by the Egerton Chapter secretary Grace Kibue, the union accuses the management of the Njoro based campus of failing to address their welfare issues.

“In the Wednesday meeting, the members resolved that they shall withdraw their labour until their concerns are addressed fully,” read the strike notice.

Return to work formula

The union stated that it raised the matter with the VC via a memo dated July 13 but so far he has not responded to their grievances.

“Your office has refused to address the issues contained in our July 13 memo and therefore the union has resolved to call a strike to protest the failure by the university management to honour the return to work formula dated November 30, 2020,” added the strike notice.

The union argued that the delayed implementation of the return to work formula was “unconstitutional and a violation of the Constitution of Kenya Articles 41(1), (2) (a) and (5) and 232.

The union also said that failing to honour its demands was tantamount to “blatant violation of the universities workers’ fundamental rights and freedoms and Collective Bargaining Agreement between the employer and the union.”

The strike notice was also copied to Chairman of Council Luka Hukka Wario and Uasu National Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga.