Pay row: Uasu issues seven-day strike notice

Constantine Wasonga.

Uasu Secretary General Constantine Wasonga. The union has issued a seven-day strike  notice.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) on Friday issued a seven day strike notice to demand for the release of lecturers’ full salaries by their respective universities and the full implementation of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining  Agreement (CBA).

