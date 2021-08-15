William Ruto’s ‘hustler’ narrative instigates class war, says Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga.

 ODM leader Raila Odinga. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has criticised Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler’ narrative, accusing him of instigating class war.

