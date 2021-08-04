Yoweri Museveni and William Ruto
Uganda mission revealed: Ruto wants to hire Museveni’s chief power architects

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto wants to hire President Yoweri Museveni’s chief political advisers as he prepares his State House bid in the 2022 General Election, his allies told the Nation yesterday.

