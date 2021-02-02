BBI supporters
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Lawmakers seeking to criminalise hustler narrative

By  Guchu Ndung'u

Political and Parliamentary Editor

Nation Media Group

  • Lawmakers say narrative has potential to pit Kenyans against each other.
  • The narrative is mostly being propagated by supporters of DP William Ruto.

Lawmakers are planning to amend the law to criminalise the hustler versus dynasties narrative by having it classified as hate speech.

