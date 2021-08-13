Raila Odinga
Ruto eyes ODM bases as Raila faces Mt Kenya

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Raila Odinga's ODM party seems to be slowly losing its fortunes in its perceived strongholds.
  • Mr Odinga has admitted that he needed to consolidate his Nyanza backyard before moving to other regions. 

ODM leader Raila Odinga faces an uphill task in reclaiming his perceived strongholds even as he woos Mt Kenya region ahead of next year’s presidential election. 

