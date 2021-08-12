‘Betrayed’ Governor Amason Kingi cuts ties with Raila Odinga

Amason Kingi

Kilifi County Governor Amason Kingi addresses journalists in Kilifi on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kingi’s rejection of Mr Odinga’s plea to drop the Coast unity talks was the straw that broke the camel's back.
  • Governor Kingi has been replaced as Kilifi ODM chairman by Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has severed links with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga just five months after they disagreed about plans to form a Coast party.

