William Ruto and Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto (left) shakes hnads with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 20, 2021.
 

| DPPS

Politics

Prime

William Ruto, Raila Odinga return to Ukambani as Kalonzo Musyoka camp grumbles

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga will hold separate campaign meetings in Ukambani as political realignments in the region take shape.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.