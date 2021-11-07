I will create 4 million jobs in my first year of presidency, says DP William Ruto

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (second left) is introduced to church leaders by UDA aspirant for Kitui West constituency Sammy Ngangi (left), upon arrival at Matinyani AIC Church on November 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kitavi Mutua | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto returned to Ukambani region for the fourth time in ten days on Saturday as he enhanced his vote hunt with a pledge to create four million new jobs and form an all-inclusive government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.