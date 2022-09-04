William Ruto: I will accept Supreme Court verdict

President-Elect William Ruto has said will accept tomorrow’s Supreme Court verdict on the petitions challenging his victory, even as he asked the country to pray for President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure a smooth transition.

President Kenyatta had backed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga in the August 9 presidential contest, with Dr Ruto’s allies taking issue with the failure by the Head of State to congratulate his estranged deputy following his declaration as President-elect.

“I want to ask Kenyans to pray for [President Kenyatta] to be filled with wisdom and discernment to spearhead the transition ... so that as a country we can move forward peacefully,” Dr Ruto said at Larmudiac Secondary School in Njoro constituency, Nakuru County.

Saying he was confident the Supreme Court will deliver a fair decision, Dr Ruto pledged to “accept the verdict ... to set a good example that Kenya is a country anchored on the rule of law.”

“I am sure that tomorrow our victory will be confirmed and shortly we will focus on building the nation and fulfilling the commitments we made to our people,” he said.

Dr Ruto was the chief guest during the interdenominational prayer event bringing together more than twenty churches that converged at the school.

He was accompanied by Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and her deputy David Kones, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua and MPs-elect Ndindi Nyoro(Kiharu),David Gikaria (Nakuru East), Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Samuel Kinuthia (Subukia), Kuria Kimani (Molo), Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South), Martha Wangari (Gilgil) and Alfred Mutai (Kuresoi North).

Mr Gachagua said: “We want the country to swiftly return to normalcy tomorrow, so that Dr William Ruto can take over the revival of the economy from where [former President Mwai] Kibaki left.”

Mr Mudavad said a verdict in Dr Ruto’s favour will be the beginning of a new era. Ms Kihika said: “The same God who helped us win will ensure we triumph again. The same God who gave us victory will ensure it is upheld.”

Mr Nyoro urged all leaders “including those from the Azimio side” to preach peace. Kericho Governor Eric Mutai said the judgment “will deliver the country from the shackles of impunity and government officials who have been ruling by the fist”.

“Monday will be the end of impunity in Kenya. Being the fifth [such judgment on a presidential election dispute], the Supreme Court will also confirm the victory of Dr Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya,” he said.

“As we wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the presidential election petition, let us embrace peace and unity,” said Reverend David Mutai