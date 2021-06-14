William Ruto eyes Raila Odinga Nyanza backyard

William Ruto

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto speaks at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County on June 1, 2021 during Madaraka Day celebrations.
 

Photo credit: PSCU
By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto will next month take his ‘hustler nation’ campaigns to his main rival, ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Nyanza backyard, in an escalation of the 2022 General Election competition.

