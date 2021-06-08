Inside Obado, DP plan to wrest Nyanza from Raila

William Ruto and Okoth Obado

Deputy President William Ruto with Migori Governor Okoth Obado at a past event. File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • DP Ruto said to be making inroads in Mr Odinga’s vote bases of Western and Coast regions.
  • ODM Chair John Mbadi has warned against undermining party leader Raila Odinga.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is crafting an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto to clip ODM leader Raila Odinga’s wings in his Nyanza turf.

