Nyanza leaders draw wish list ahead of Uhuru’s visit

Revival of the sugar sector, completion of roads and feeder ports top the wish list Nyanza leaders will present to the President during his tour of the region.

Sources informed the Nation that National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi will lead a delegation to State House for talks tomorrow.

The leaders are expected to seek assurances of completion of the projects President Uhuru Kenyatta will commission.

Lawmakers from the region met in Nairobi yesterday to discuss what to be presented to the President tomorrow. The President will be in Kisumu for the Madaraka Day celebrations.

An MP who attended the meeting said they would discuss politics with the President at a reception after the celebrations.

“We will welcome our visitor and talk politics afterwards,” the lawmaker said.

Seme MP James Nyikal, who is the chairman of the Luo MPs caucus, popularly known as Duol, said yesterday’s meeting was to organise the welcoming of the President in Kisumu.

During the meeting, the lawmakers said the slow implementation of projects in Nyanza has made locals restless.

Local governors want the government to complete the feeder ports and address the revival of the sugar, cotton, rice and fish industries.

Governor Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Okoth Obado (Migori) and Siaya’s Cornel Rasanga want the government to complete roads that do not fall under devolved governments.

“Small ports like Nyilima and Luanda Kotieno will ease business. We would also want to see Kendu Bay and Muhuru ports revived,” Mr Rasanga said.

Mr Obado asked Mr Kenyatta to address the problems facing sugarcane farmers.

“I expect the President to look into the plight of cane producers and how Sony Sugar Factory can be helped,” the Migori county boss said.

Mr Obado added that he would like to know the status of the proposed construction of the 470 kilometre road from Muhuru in Migori to Homa Bay, Siaya and Busia counties.

Prof Nyong’o said Nyanza residents expect more partnerships with the government on projects.

“We would like to see the government set aside more money for projects and speed up others like the Koru-Soin dam to stop flooding in Nyando,” Governor Nyong’o said.

Bishop Ogonyo Ngede, the chairman of Nyanza Council of Churches, said Mr Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga should promote stability in Kenya.