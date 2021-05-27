File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Nyanza leaders draw wish list ahead of Uhuru’s visit

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino  &  Rushdie Oudia

Revival of the sugar sector, completion of roads and feeder ports top the wish list Nyanza leaders will present to the President during his tour of the region.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

  2. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  3. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  4. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  5. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.