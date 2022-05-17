William Ruto: Azimio a house of political deceit and betrayal

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential hopeful William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua yesterday took their campaigns to Kajiado County, where they labelled Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party as a “house of political deceit and betrayal.”

The DP said Mr Odinga, who is now backed by President Kenyatta, leads a coalition of selfish politicians who were only out to get government positions and to change the constitution.

“Yesterday [Sunday] I unveiled [Mr] Gachagua as my deputy nominee and gave him the duty of coming up with an economic plan for each and every county. Today, our competitor has unveiled his deputy nominee and gave her work to change the constitution in case they win. Kenyans want economic revival not constitutional change, “said Dr Ruto during a rally in Ongata Rongai, before moving to Kiserian and Ngong.

He further accused Azimio of betraying Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who ditched the coalition yesterday to run for President. Mr Musyoka unveiled Narok Senate hopeful Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate.

“Leaders of high calibre are ditching the Azimio coalition every day. It began with [Mr] Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula. Today, we have seen [Mr] Musyoka and [Kanu leader] Gideon Moi leaving. If these people can deceive fellow leaders, they can do worse to millions of innocent Kenyans,” Dr Ruto said.

He has also snatched governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Kilifi’s Amason Kingi from the Azimio camp. The Kenya Kwanza team addressed rallies in Onga'ta Rongai,Kiserian and Ngong towns where they insisted on reviving the economy and to create job opportunities for the youths.

“We have four million unemployed youths and 10 million small and medium-sized enterprises countrywide. My administration will come up with programmes to empower youths and a Sh50 billion special kitty to boost small businesses, “Dr Ruto said. He affirmed his administration’s commitment to revive the agriculture sector through subsidies, agro-processing and value addition.

Mr Gachagua asked the Kenya Kwanza candidate for the Kajiado gubernatorial race, Mr Katoo Ole Metito, to nominate a Kikuyu as his running mate. Mr Metito has picked Ms Judy Muthoni as his deputy.

Mr Mudavadi said Western region is fully behind Kenya Kwanza, saying their numerical strength would deliver victory for DP Ruto.

Mr Wetang’ula said the August 9 polls was a day to reduce the high cost of living weighing down Kenyans.

Kikuyu Mp Kimani Ichunguwah likened Azimio to the biblical tower of babel and urged Kenyans to reject its leaders. Garissa town MP Aden Duale said President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga were architects of deceitful politics.

Mr Ole Metito urged Kajiado voters to support Dr Ruto, saying his administration will provide better services.