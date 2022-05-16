No-show Kalonzo lands prime docket in Raila’s potential cabinet
Azimio La Umoja presidential aspirant Raila Odinga has unveiled his potential cabinet lineup if he is elected president at the August 9 general election.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka would be the Chief Cabinet Secretary, Mr Odinga said.
But Mr Musyoka has announced he will be on the ballot and picked Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate.
In Mr Odinga's government, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will take up the Lands docket; Peter Munya (Agriculture), Wycliffe Oparanya (Treasury) and Kenneth Marende (Senate speaker).
Mr Odinga also announced Martha Karua as his running mate and nominated named her the Justice CS if he forms the next government.
More as we get it