William Ruto
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Why Ruto won’t take on Uhuru

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The DP's allies say Jubilee Party is degenerating into a dictatorship.
  • Isolated in government, the DP has been a lone ranger in the ruling Jubilee party.


Deputy President William Ruto has changed his strategy and retreated to avoid taking on his boss in the coming by-elections and control of the ruling Jubilee, a day after he was dismissed as deputy party leader. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  2. WHO experts say use of AstraZeneca jab should continue

  3. PRIME Inquest into Mathare shooting fails to uncover killer police

  4. Murder of Jennifer Wambua shocks court

  5. Covid vaccine: No serious side effects reported in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.