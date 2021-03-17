Why Ruto won’t take on Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has changed his strategy and retreated to avoid taking on his boss in the coming by-elections and control of the ruling Jubilee, a day after he was dismissed as deputy party leader.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with the DP, yesterday said it would not field a candidate for the Garissa Senate seat, a day after it also pulled out of the Juja vote.

The decision came as Ruto allies in Western Kenya indicated they’re crafting a new strategy for the region after their defeat in the Kabuchai and Matungu by-elections.

The DP’s allies say they won’t contest his removal as Jubilee deputy leader.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju on Monday said the National Management Committee (NMC) — the second most powerful organ of Jubilee, which sets the agenda for the National Executive Committee (NEC) — resolved to dismiss DP Ruto as deputy party leader.

Yesterday, the deputy president said a unanimous decision had been reached to rally behind Jubilee candidate Abdul Yusuf Haji in the Garissa by-election.

He spoke when he met ward representatives from Garissa at his residence in Karen, Nairobi.

Lone ranger

“Met members of Garissa County Assembly from Jubilee, ODM, UDA and Kanu. Discussed empowerment programmes for the hustler nation and agreed to back Abdul Yusuf Haji for Garissa senator in the upcoming by-election,” he tweeted.

The decision means Mr Haji, who was early this month endorsed by elders and politicians from Garissa to succeed his father, will not have a formidable opponent.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Mr Yusuf Haji at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.

UDA will support businessman George Koimburi in the Juja by-election.

Mr Koimburi was yesterday endorsed by People Empowerment Party, an outfit associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Isolated in government, the DP has been a lone ranger in the ruling Jubilee party after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and a host of his allies were elbowed out of key party positions and House committees.

The DP’s communications chief Emmanuel Talam yesterday dismissed the decision, saying, the country has more serious problems to deal with “instead of indulging in sideshows”.

Blame himself

“When will NMC meet to discuss the surging number of Covid-19 infections and the rising cost of living fuelled by the immoral increase in the price of fuel?” Mr Talam asked.

Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Joshua Kutuny said the DP should blame himself for what has befallen him.

The Cherang’any MP accused the DP of financing UDA with the intention of killing Jubilee.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, said the DP should not have opposed the March 9, 2018 handshake between Mr Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), adding, he began campaigning for the presidency too early.

Mr Kositany said those running the party “have resorted to dictatorship, intimidation and disregard for the rule of the law”.

“Removing Ruto as Jubilee deputy leader is inconsequential. We’re preparing for an exodus anyway.”

UDA to restrategise

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who were heavily involved in the March 4 mini polls, said UDA would begin restrategising.

Mr Barasa said UDA must broaden its democracy during the primaries. He added that the party was wrong to hand pick candidates in Matungu and Kabuchai.

“We’ve learnt important lessons on how to popularise the DP in 2022,” he said.

Mr Barasa and Dr Khalwale said the wins by Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya did not indicate the parties are popular in Western Kenya.

Dr Khalwale blamed the loss on poll chaos. “There was violence in Matungu perpetrated by security agencies and goons,” he said.