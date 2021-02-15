Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji dies at 80

Mohamed Yusuf Haji

Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji who has died at the Aga Khan Hospital on February 15, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji has died at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi where he was undergoing treatment, a family source has said.

